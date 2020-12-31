Coronavirus: UAE confirms restrictions on New Year's Eve gatherings

The United Arab Emirates will impose restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve gatherings, the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Authority (NCEMA) confirmed on Thursday.
“Control teams will be activated at the state level to ensure compliance with the approved laws and procedures,” NCEMA said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The announcement was made after the UAE recorded an increase of new coronavirus cases for four days in a row.
New Year’s Eve gatherings of more than 30 people are banned in Dubai, as reported by state news agency WAM on December 26.
Organizers that break the rule will face a fine of up to fifty thousand dirhams ($13,000), whilst participants can be fined fifteen thousand dirhams ($4,000).
WAM's report added that attendees of social gatherings must wear face masks, and that there must be no more than one guest for every four square meters of floor space.
