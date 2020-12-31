CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine doses

Reuters, Islamabad Thursday 31 December 2020
Text size A A A

Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China’s Sinopharm, a minister said on Thursday.

“The Cabinet Committee has decided to initially purchase 1.2 million doses of the vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm, which will be provided free of cost to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021,” Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology said on Twitter.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

China approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm on Thursday, its first approved shot for general public use.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Pakistan raises COVID-19 vaccine budget to $250 million

Coronavirus: Oxygen shortage leaves six COVID-19 patients dead in Pakistan

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 31 December 2020 KSA 08:08 - GMT 05:08

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top