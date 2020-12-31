Mexico says approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ‘imminent’

Mexico’s government on Wednesday hailed Britain’s approval of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and said that Mexican authorities were also close to authorizing its deployment.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference that news of the British approval of the vaccine was very “reassuring.” Mexico is helping to produce AstraZeneca’s vaccine and has agreements to receive doses from March.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Later, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that Mexican authorization of the vaccine was “imminent.”
Read more:
Coronavirus: Mexico says 42,900 doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine en route to country
Coronavirus: Mexico presses for prompt delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 31 December 2020 KSA 06:44 - GMT 03:44