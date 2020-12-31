Mystic Geller joins Israel vaccine drive performing his trademark spoon-bending trick

Celebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israel’s drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, performing his trademark spoon-bending trick for medical staff as he got injected.

“I did it!” Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.



“Everybody who is over 60 should get it immediately,” said Geller, who has a second home in Britain. “This is very, very important for the whole planet.”



Israel launched its vaccination campaign on December 19 and hopes to have administered first and booster shots to the most vulnerable 25 percent of its population by late January.

Last Update: Thursday, 31 December 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19