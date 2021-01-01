Coronavirus: UAE records increase in new COVID-19 cases for sixth day in row

The United Arab Emirates has recorded rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row.
A total of 1,856 new cases were detected and two new deaths recorded in 24 hours, according to state news agency WAM.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) conducted 145,163 new tests.
Cases have been steadily rising this week, with “limited numbers” of the new, more-contagious variant of the virus also being detected.
MoHAP stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing across the country.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE confirms restrictions on New Year's Eve gatherings
Coronavirus: UAE detects ‘limited’ number of new COVID-19 variant infections
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,730 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 01 January 2021 KSA 14:56 - GMT 11:56