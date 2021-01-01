CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 137 COVID-19 cases

Health workers prepare to perform nose swab tests during a drive through coronavirus test campaign held in Diriyah hospital in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English Friday 01 January 2021
Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 137 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 362,878, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 228 to 354,081. The death toll rose by seven to 6,230.



Riyadh, the capital, recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases, while Mecca had 34, and the Eastern Province reported 18 cases on Friday.

There are 2,567 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 362 of which are critical cases, the Ministry of Health said.

Last Update: Friday, 01 January 2021 KSA 18:00 - GMT 15:00

