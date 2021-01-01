Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 137 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 137 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 362,878, according to the Ministry of Health.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (137) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (228) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (354,081) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/q3pxGcZRJE— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 1, 2021
Riyadh, the capital, recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases, while Mecca had 34, and the Eastern Province reported 18 cases on Friday.
There are 2,567 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 362 of which are critical cases, the Ministry of Health said.
Last Update: Friday, 01 January 2021 KSA 18:00 - GMT 15:00