Coronavirus: UAE schools to start second semester with 2 weeks of online learning

Schools across the United Arab Emirates will resume for their second semester on Sunday with two weeks of online distance learning measures in place, according to the Ministry of Education, as the country sees a record increase in cases for a fourth day running.
“The Ministry of Education has clarified that it was decided in principle that all students will follow distance education system (e-learning) for the first two weeks, and according to the health situation and developments, necessary measures will be taken in the interest of students,” the ministry said in a statement published on the Emirates news agency.
The ministry said the capacity for administrative and technical staff in schools will be limited to 50 percent.
“Staff members can then switch with the other 50 percent, while maintaining all safety precautions,” the ministry’s statement clarified.
The UAE detected its highest number of new coronavirus cases since the outbreak first emerged in December 2019, with the health ministry reporting 1,963 new infections during the past 24 hours.
