Coronavirus: Russia inoculates over 800,000 people, issues vaccination certificates

More than 800,000 people in Russia have been inoculated so far against the new coronavirus and more than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been dispatched, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.
Russia, which began rolling out its Sputnik V vaccine in early December, has the world's fourth higher number of COVID-19 cases and is putting high hopes on several vaccines it plans to produce.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
From Jan. 1, people who are inoculated in Russia will get an electronic vaccination certificate, the TASS news agency quoted Murashko as saying. The ministry is keeping a database of Russians who have been vaccinated, TASS reported.
The Sputnik V vaccine, which Russia already started supplying to other countries, is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.
Russia sent 300,000 doses of the vaccine to Argentina last week, causing frustration at home, with some people arguing that more shots should be made available at home.
On Saturday, Russia reported 26,301 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 3,212,637.
Authorities said 447 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 58,002.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia’s Putin will receive Sputnik V vaccine: Kremlin
Russia can develop vaccine against any new coronavirus mutated strain: Top scientist
Coronavirus: Russia's army begins vaccinating 400,000 servicemen against COVID-19
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 02 January 2021 KSA 20:45 - GMT 17:45