Coronavirus: Russia reports record 26,000 cases, 447 deaths in 24 hours

Russia reported 26,301 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the country's anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.
The new cases bring Russia's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 3,212,637, state news agency TASS reported.
The country's coronavirus death toll increased by 447 deaths to 58,002. The crisis center's data showed that 1.81 percent of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.
The Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko announced that over 800,000 residents have already been vaccinated, and those inoculated can receive e-vaccination certificates.
Murashko said more than 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to different regions in Russia.
The locally developed Sputnik V vaccine, which Russia already started supplying to other countries, is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.
Russia had said in November that Sputnik V had over 95 percent efficacy and promised it would cost less than $10 per dose on international markets.
Last Update: Saturday, 02 January 2021 KSA 22:08 - GMT 19:08