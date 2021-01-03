Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi permits restaurants, cafes to resume shisha services

Abu Dhabi has announced that restaurants and cafes can resume providing shisha services months after they were banned in the emirate to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has permitted licensed restaurants, cafes and tourist service facilities across Abu Dhabi to provide shisha (hookah) services in line with precautionary measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a tweet.

According to the rules set out by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, only single-use shisha equipment, and pipes will be allowed in use, smoking areas are to be isolated, the number of cleaning shifts in all smoking areas is to be increased and shisha sampling before serving will be banned.

The UAE banned cafes and restaurants across the country from serving shisha as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus on March 12 at the beginning of the pandemic.

In July, Authorities in Dubai lifted the ban on smoking areas and allowed restaurants to start serving shisha.

