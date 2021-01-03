Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia new COVID-19 cases drop below 100 first time in nine months

Saudi Arabia reported 82 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking its lowest daily toll in nine months, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases increased to 363,061, however, only 2,372 active cases remain in the Kingdom.

Of the new cases, 35 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 24 in Mecca and five in Medina, according to the ministry.

The total number of recoveries reached 354,443 after an additional 180 individuals recovered.

Meanwhile, seven people died due to COVID-19 complications over the past 24 hours.



#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (82) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (180) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (354,443) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Odo0OnB4oZ — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 3, 2021



Saudi Arabia launched its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in December with over 700,000 people signing up since registration opened on December 15.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, after successful tests showed it provided a strong immune response and antibodies in trial participants, according to SPA.

Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya last week that vaccines are set to reach all the regions of Saudi Arabia within three weeks.

Saudi Arabia is set to receive three million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May 2021, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Riyadh.

