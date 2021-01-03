Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia resumes intl. flights, sets entry conditions for countries

Saudi Arabia resumed international flights suspended as a precaution against the new coronavirus variant, and reopened land and sea ports, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The Kingdom had suspended entry to its lands on December 21 as a precaution against the spread of the new highly infectious COVID-19 variant which appeared in the UK and spread to other EU countries.

Saudi Arabia set conditions to the entry of non-citizens from the UK, South Africa and any country where the new variant spread.

Any travelers from those countries must have spent no less than 14 days in a country where the COVID-19 variant has not been reported before entering the Kingdom.

They must also take a PCR test at the end of the 14 day period and have a negative result.

Saudi citizens and individuals allowed entry in humanitarian or essential cases must quarantine at home for 14 days “under supervision,” if they are coming from countries where the COVID-19 variant has been detected.

They must also take two PCR tests, one no more than 48 hours after arrival in the Kingdom and the other on the 13th day of self-isolation.

“For travelers coming from countries where the variant has been reported, they must quarantine at home under supervision for 7 days and take a PCR test on the sixth day from arrival,” SPA reported, citing a source in the Ministry of Interior.

For travelers from countries where the coronavirus variant has not been detected, they must self-isolate at home for 7 days or self-isolate at home for 3 days and take a PCR test.

