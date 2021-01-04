Coronavirus: Germany's hospitals in difficult situation due to new COVID-19 cases

The situation in Germany's hospitals is “extremely difficult” due to new coronavirus infections, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,847 to 1,775,513, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

But Seibert said it is hard to get an accurate picture of the COVID-19 situation at the moment as reported cases are probably incomplete due to the holidays.

