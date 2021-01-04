Coronavirus: Interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses should be respected, says EU

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that the maximum interval of 42 days between the first and the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine should be respected to obtain full protection.

Evidence of the vaccine efficacy is based on a study where administration of doses was done 19 to 42 days apart, the agency said, noting that full protection comes only seven days after the booster.

It added: “Any change to this would require a variation to the marketing authorization as well as more clinical data to support such a change, otherwise it would be considered as ‘off label use’.”

Off label use entails lower liabilities on vaccine makers.

