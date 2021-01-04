CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports less than 100 new COVID-19 second day in a row

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Monday 04 January 2021
Saudi Arabia has reported 94 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, marking its second consecutive day of less 100 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of confirmed cases increased to 363,155, however, only 2,290 active cases remain in the Kingdom.

Of the new cases, 34 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 28 in Mecca and six in Medina, according to the ministry.
The total number of recoveries reached 354,609 after an additional 166 individuals recovered.

Meanwhile, 10 people died due to COVID-19 complications over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,256.


Saudi Arabia launched its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in December with over 700,000 people signing up since registration opened on December 15.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, after successful tests showed it provided a strong immune response and antibodies in trial participants, according to SPA.

Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya last week that vaccines are set to reach all the regions of Saudi Arabia within three weeks.

Saudi Arabia is set to receive three million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May 2021, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Riyadh.

Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22

