Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports less than 100 new COVID-19 second day in a row

Saudi Arabia has reported 94 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, marking its second consecutive day of less 100 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (94) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (10) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (166) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (354,609) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/RnKO3S5kJF— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 4, 2021
Saudi Arabia launched its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in December with over 700,000 people signing up since registration opened on December 15.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, after successful tests showed it provided a strong immune response and antibodies in trial participants, according to SPA.
Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya last week that vaccines are set to reach all the regions of Saudi Arabia within three weeks.