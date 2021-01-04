Coronavirus: Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new COVID-19 wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.

The Nordic country has seen a rise in cases over the past month and now estimates that one sick person infects 1.3 person on average, authorities have said.

“We see more signs of a new wave of infections,” Solberg told a news conference, citing Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations and the emergence of the more contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain among the reasons.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

So in order not to have an epidemic that is “out of control,” Norwegians must suspend their social lives for the next two weeks, Solberg said

Already on Saturday, the government said lectures at universities would be suspended until Jan. 18, with the government asking students to stay home and not return to their campuses during that time.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

And on Thursday, Oslo imposed mandatory COVID-19 tests for all people arriving in Norway upon arrival or within 24 hours to stop the spread of the coronavirus variant detected first in Britain.

Small border crossings have been shut as they do not have capacity to have COVID-19 test centers and more military personnel will man the border with Finland in the Arctic.

Norway’s 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was at 113.6 in the week Dec. 21-27, the fourth lowest in Europe behind Iceland, Greece and Finland, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Norway extends ban on flights from UK over COVID-19 variant

Coronavirus: Norway will use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19

Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 23:01 - GMT 20:01