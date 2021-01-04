CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UK health minister does not rule out new national lockdown

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock. (Reuters)
Reuters, London Monday 04 January 2021
Text size A A A

The number of COVID-19 infections is rising fast in some parts of Britain and the government is not ruling out any further measure to try and curb the spread, including a national lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“It is a very difficult situation in terms of the growth of the virus,” Hancock said on Sky News.

Asked whether the government was considering imposing a new national lockdown, he answered: “We don’t rule anything out.”

Read more: Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson says stricter COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are expected

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 10:32 - GMT 07:32

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top