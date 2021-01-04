US COVID-19 vaccine causes side effects for some people with facial fillers, says FDA

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine could cause side effects for some people with cosmetic facial fillers, the US Federal Food and Drug Administration warned, according to a local media report.

A “small number” of vaccine trial participants reported facial swelling as a side effect, plastic surgeon Dr. Amir Karam said.

“So what they’ve seen in the 30,000 member trial that Moderna has done, is they found about three of those patients has reaction to the filler. The reaction was localized to where the filler was put in, so in a couple of cases it was the lip and the cheek,” Karam was quoted as saying by NBC7 news in San Diego.

According to the report, one participant received fillers two weeks before the vaccination and the other had it done six months prior.

Karam explained that when a person takes a vaccine, the immune system “ramps up.”

The immune system could target areas where the fillers are located which then cause “a more robust inflammatory response,” according to the doctor.

He added that the “possible” side effect shouldn’t stop people from getting vaccinated and that all reactions related to fillers were treated.



“I think if it's localized, a very mild type of reaction just that the areas are swollen, I think the first step is to get in touch with the doctor who injected the filler,” Karam said.



However, he recommended seeking immediate emergency care if a person gets a severe allergic reaction.



Sharing a recent communication from @TheAestheticSoc about minor reactions to dermal fillers after #Covidvaccination (https://t.co/pbiCYcSybE) which responded to antihistamines and oral steroids. #fillers #dermalfillers — Basel Sharaf, MD, FACS Plastic Surgeon (@sharaf_basel) December 27, 2020



In December, two people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the UK reported having reactions, including one report of anaphylaxis, which can cause throat swelling, breathing trouble and difficulty swallowing.



People who have a history of anaphylaxis to any vaccine, medicine or food have been advised by British regulators not to take the vaccine, Reuters previously reported.

