Doubts among UK scientists whether vaccines will work on S. African COVID-19 variant

Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITV’s political editor said
on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government.
Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on December 23, 2020. (Reuters)
There are currently 60 vaccine candidates in trials, including those that are already being rolled out from AstraZeneca and Oxford, Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm.
That has helped to lift global financial markets, but the discovery of the new variants has raised fresh alarm.
Scientists say the new South African variant has multiple mutations in the important “spike” protein that the virus uses to infect human cells.
It has also been associated with a higher viral load, meaning a higher concentration of virus particles in patients’ bodies, possibly contributing to higher levels of transmission.
Oxford’s Bell, who advises the government’s vaccine task force, said on Sunday he thought vaccines would work on the British variant but said there was a “big question mark” as to whether they would work on the South African variant.
He told Times Radio that the shots could be adapted and “it might take a month or six weeks to get a new vaccine.”
BioNTech’s Sahin told Spiegel in an interview published on Friday that their vaccine, which uses messenger RNA to instruct the human immune system to fight the coronavirus, should be able to cope with the variant first detected in Britain.
Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, answers journalists’ questions after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved its COVID-19 vaccine, at the company headquarters in Mainz, Germany, on December 22, 2020. (Reuters)
“We are testing whether our vaccine can also neutralize this variant and will soon know more,” he said.
Asked about coping with a strong mutation, he said it would be possible to tweak the vaccine as required within six weeks -- though it might require additional regulatory approvals.