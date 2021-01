British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government would soon demand COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from overseas to stop the spread of the virus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The move would mean following a policy used in many other countries.

“We will be bringing in measures to ensure that we test people coming into this country and prevent the virus from being re-admitted,” Johnson told a press conference.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK offers firms extra $6.2 bln of lockdown assistance

Coronavirus: UK to toughen COVID-19 border controls: Minister

Coronavirus: UK prime minister orders new national lockdown

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 21:22 - GMT 18:22