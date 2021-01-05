Coronavirus: WHO recommends two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within 21-28 days

COVID-19 patients should take two doses of the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days, the head of the World Health Organization’s immunization advisory group said on Tuesday.

“We deliberated and came out with the following recommendation: two 2 doses of this vaccine within 21-28 days,” Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), told an online news briefing.

He said SAGE did not recommend vaccinations of travelers unless they were in a very high-risk group.

More than 1.3 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK, says Johnson

Over 1.3 million people in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as England begins a new lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

“As of this afternoon, we have now vaccinated over 1.1 million people in England and over 1.3 million across the UK,” Johnson said at a news conference.

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 21:17 - GMT 18:17