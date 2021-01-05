Coronavirus: Putin, Merkel discuss possible joint COVID-19 vaccine production

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the possibility of jointly producing coronavirus vaccines in a phone call, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“Issues of cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic were discussed with an emphasis on the possible prospects for joint production of vaccines,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

On Saturday, Russia said it is ready to conduct clinical trials in Ukraine of a COVID-19 vaccine combining its Sputnik V with a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca together with Oxford University, according to the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

