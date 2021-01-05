Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 104 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 104 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, after two consecutive days of less than 100 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (104) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (146) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (354,755) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/iX5lyE7PSV— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 5, 2021
Saudi Arabia launched its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in December with over 700,000 people signing up since registration opened on December 15.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, after successful tests showed it provided a strong immune response and antibodies in trial participants, according to SPA.
The Saudi Minister of Health announces that the coronavirus vaccine has arrived in the Kingdom at the 2021 Saudi Budget Forum. (Via @SaudiMOH Twitter)
SHOW MORE
Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya last week that vaccines are set to reach all the regions of Saudi Arabia within three weeks.
Saudi Arabia is set to receive three million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May 2021, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Riyadh.