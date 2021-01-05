Coronavirus: Turkey reports 14,494 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths

Turkey reported 14,494 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,270,101.

It reported 194 related deaths over the same period, raising the total toll to 21,879.

Ankara has imposed curfews each weekday evening and full weekend lockdowns for more than a month.

On January 1, Turkey’s health minister said the country has identified 15 people who carry a highly contagious coronavirus variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom.

Turkey suspended flights with the UK along with other countries in late December upon discovery of the new strain’s spread and quarantined at least 4,603 passengers. Turkey also began to require a negative PCR test result for all international arrivals recently.

