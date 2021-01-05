Coronavirus: UK to toughen COVID-19 border controls: Minister

Britain will shortly publish plans for new border restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“We’ll be coming forward very shortly with new proposals on how exactly we will make sure that our borders are safe,” Gove told Sky News.



“But the message is very, very clear for UK citizens that they should not be traveling.”

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will later on Tuesday set out plans to offer more help to businesses struggling under the renewed COVID-19 restrictions, a top cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

“The Chancellor (Sunak) will be saying a little bit more about additional support for business,” Michael Gove told Sky News. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late on Monday a new national lockdown in England lasting until at least mid-February.

