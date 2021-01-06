Coronavirus: F1 driver Lando Norris tests positive for COVID-19 in Dubai

Twenty-one year-old McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai and is currently self-isolating, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

“McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday in Dubai,” read an official statement by the UK-based team. “He is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp and is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days. He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms.”

After Noris lost his sense of taste and smell, he said he was tested for COVID-19 in Dubai and the results came back positive.

Mclaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack. (AP)

The driver, who came in ninth place in the 2020 Formula One drivers’ standing, has disclosed that he is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms, the BBC reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His isolation period will be completed towards the end of the month. The pre-season testing in Spain is expected to be carried out in early March ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on March 21.

The upcoming event could be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to reports.

Read more:

Dubai reduces quarantine period for some COVID-19, close contact cases

UAE reports 1,967 coronavirus cases, highest daily infections since outbreak

China’s CNBG has supplied three million COVID-19 vaccine doses to UAE

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 11:17 - GMT 08:17