Coronavirus: Israel expects to receive first Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday

Israel expects to receive its first shipment of Moderna Inc coronavirus vaccines on Thursday and will administer them to people confined to homes or otherwise unable to go to clinics, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

His statement, issued late on Wednesday, did not detail the size of the shipment. Moderna said on Monday that Israel had approved the vaccine, securing 6 million doses.

Israel has since December 19 been administering Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, with the Health Ministry saying on Wednesday that some 16 percent of citizens had received a first shot.

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 22:44 - GMT 19:44