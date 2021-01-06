CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Dubai launches fifth economic stimulus package worth $86 mln

General view of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2018. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Wednesday 06 January 2021
The Emirate of Dubai has announced a new stimulus package worth 315 million dirhams ($86 million) to help the economy cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The package, its fifth, takes the total economic stimulus from the government of Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, to 7.1 billion dirhams since March last year, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Twitter.

In October, Dubai announced an economic stimulus package worth $136 mln (AED 500 million) to support various business sectors, according to an announcement by the emirate’s crown prince.

