Coronavirus: Dubai launches fifth economic stimulus package worth $86 mln

The Emirate of Dubai has announced a new stimulus package worth 315 million dirhams ($86 million) to help the economy cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, we have approved Dubai's 5th economic stimulus package worth AED 315 million, bringing the total value of all packages to AED 7.1 billion. We continue to implement the required support structures for all sectors to overcome this global crisis. pic.twitter.com/qgk7kOPg2H— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 6, 2021
Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 15:28 - GMT 12:28