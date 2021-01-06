Coronavirus: Dubai reduces quarantine period for some COVID-19, close contact cases

Dubai reduced the isolation period for a few coronavirus patients and those who came into close contact with infected individuals to 10 days from the pervious 14 day period, the Dubai Media Office said on Tuesday.

The Dubai Health Authority said the decision to shorten the self-isolation period was based on global research showing that the majority of contact cases get infected within the first 10 days from last exposure.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The shortened quarantine period applies to coronavirus patients who did not develop any symptoms since testing positive, and patients with mild cases of COVID-19 who have fully recovered from their symptoms - without the use of fever-reducing medications, DMO said in a statement.

It also applies to individuals who came into close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case but did not develop any symptoms.

“As for patients who are hospitalized due to developing moderate, severe or critical COVID-19 symptoms, they can only be discharged when they have tested negative in a PCR test two consecutive times that are 24 hours (or more) apart,” the statement read.

Those patients should also be fever-free for more than three days without using any fever-reducing medications. They must also have improved minimal respiratory symptoms and their pulmonary imaging must show significant improvements.

The UAE reported on Tuesday 1,967 new COVID-19 cases, 1,866 recoveries, three deaths. The country’s COVID-19 tally stood at 216,699 cases, 193,321 recovered patients and 685 deaths.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,963 new cases, highest since start of pandemic outbreak

Abu Dhabi welcomes back intl tourists from 'Green' countries amid coronavirus: A list

Coronavirus: UAE detects ‘limited’ number of new COVID-19 variant infections

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 23:36 - GMT 20:36