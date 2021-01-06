Coronavirus: European drugs regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday became the second to receive approval from Europe’s medicines regulator as authorities accelerate the roll-out of shots aimed at curbing the pandemic amid worries about more infectious variants.

Following the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the final step is approval by the European Commission which is expected to quickly follow.

On Tuesday, Israel’s health ministry authorized a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drug maker Moderna, the company and an Israeli official said, marking the vaccine’s third regulatory authorization and the first outside North America.

