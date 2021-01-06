Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 118 cases as daily infections continue declining

Saudi Arabia reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as the number of daily infections in the Kingdom continues a declining trend.

The Ministry of Health reported 118 new COVID-19 infections, 144 recovered patients and seven deaths over the past 24 hours.

This brings the Kingdom’s coronavirus tally up to 363,377 confirmed cases, 354,899 recoveries and 6,272 fatalities.

The number of active cases being treated stood at 2,206, and 351 out of those are in critical condition.

Riyadh region had the highest number of new cases, followed by Mecca region and Eastern Province.

The number of daily new cases in Saudi Arabia has recently dropped from highs of several thousand to double digits.

On January 3, the ministry said the number of daily cases dropped to 82 for the first time in months. On January 4, it reported 94 new infections.

The ministry said the coronavirus vaccine centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Region were witnessing a massive turnout by citizens and residents. It also said more vaccination centers will be launched soon all regions of the Kingdom.

The Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah had launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in mid-December using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 21:20 - GMT 18:20