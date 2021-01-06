Coronavirus: UAE detects record number of new cases with 2,067 infections

The United Arab Emirates detected a record number of new coronavirus cases with 2,067 new infections in just 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 218,766.

Cases in the UAE have been on the rise in recent weeks, with authorities detecting over 1,000 new infections daily.

On Tuesday, 1,967 new cases were reported. A day earlier, the ministry said that 1,501 COVID-19 cases were detected in 24 hours.

Four people died on Wednesday due to complications caused by the coronavirus, which brings the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 689.

Meanwhile, 2,199 people recovered from the disease, according to the ministry. The total number of recoveries in the country is now 195,520.

Despite the rise of infections, Dubai on Tuesday announced it would be reducing the isolation period for a few coronavirus patients and those who came into close contact with infected individuals to 10 days from the previous 14 day period.

The Dubai Health Authority said the decision to shorten the self-isolation period was based on global research showing that the majority of contact cases get infected within the first 10 days from last exposure.

