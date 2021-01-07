Coronavirus: Germany's CureVac, Bayer strike COVID-19 vaccine alliance

German biotech firm CureVac has agreed to an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to get global support in seeking approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and for distribution, the two companies said on Thursday.

“Bayer will contribute its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance as well as support in selected countries,” they said.



Financial terms were not disclosed.

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 11:26 - GMT 08:26