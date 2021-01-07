Coronavirus: S. Africa says in advanced vaccine negotiations with Johnson & Johnson

South Africa’s health ministry said in a statement on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccine negotiations with Johnson & Johnson were at an advanced stage and that “developments will be announced soon”.
J&J told Reuters it was committed to continuing engagement with the South African government.
South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections on the continent, at roughly 1.15 million. It is yet to start vaccinating or receive its first doses, alarming some scientists and health workers.
