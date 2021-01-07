CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: S. Africa says in advanced vaccine negotiations with Johnson & Johnson

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Thursday 07 January 2021
South Africa’s health ministry said in a statement on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccine negotiations with Johnson & Johnson were at an advanced stage and that “developments will be announced soon”.

J&J told Reuters it was committed to continuing engagement with the South African government.

South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections on the continent, at roughly 1.15 million. It is yet to start vaccinating or receive its first doses, alarming some scientists and health workers.

