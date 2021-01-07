Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia sees 98 pct drop in new COVID-19 cases, 137,862 vaccinated

Saudi Arabia has reported 108 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 363,485, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 48 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 24 in Mecca and only three in Medina.

The death rate remains low with six new fatalities, raising the death toll to 6,278. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries increased to 355,037 after 138 individuals who had previously tested positive recovered.





As authorities see a 98 percent drop in new daily confirmed cases, a total of 137,862 individuals in the Kingdom have been vaccinated as of January 7, according to the health ministry spokesman. Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali also said that more than one million people have signed up to receive the vaccine since authorities launched the campaign in December.

Earlier in the day, the Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah announced the launch of the online “Health Passport” for those who completed the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The passport will help authorities identify those who received the vaccine.



Saudi Arabia Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, had received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and showcased his “Health Passport” on the “Tawakkalna” app. (Via @TawakkalnaApp Twitter)



Read more:

Saudi Arabia launches ‘Health Passport’ for vaccine recipients

Four dead, 52 arrested after violent protests by Trump supporters at US Capitol

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj, Umrah minister advises pilgrims to get vaccinated

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 16:35 - GMT 13:35