Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia sees 98 pct drop in new COVID-19 cases, 137,862 vaccinated

Saudi Arabia has reported 108 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 363,485, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
As authorities see a 98 percent drop in new daily confirmed cases, a total of 137,862 individuals in the Kingdom have been vaccinated as of January 7, according to the health ministry spokesman. Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali also said that more than one million people have signed up to receive the vaccine since authorities launched the campaign in December.
Saudi Arabia Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, had received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and showcased his “Health Passport” on the “Tawakkalna” app. (Via @TawakkalnaApp Twitter)
Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 16:35 - GMT 13:35