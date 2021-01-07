Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia launches ‘Health Passport’ for vaccine recipients

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, announced on Thursday the launch of an online “Health Passport” for those who completed the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The “Health Passport” is developed by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA).

In a joint press conference with the minister of health, the head of SDAIA, Dr. Abdullah Sharaf, said the “Health Passport” will be issued on the “Tawakkalna” application automatically “within seconds” after a person receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Tawakkalna,” developed by SDAIA, is the official application approved by the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The minister of health said the “Health Passport” will help the authorities identify those who received the vaccine.

Sharaf added that the Kingdom is one of the first countries to issue a “Health Passport” in its efforts to combat the coronavirus.

On Thursday, al-Rabiah, had received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and showcased his “Health Passport” on the “Tawakkalna” app.

