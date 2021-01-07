UAE reports 2,988 coronavirus cases, highest daily infections since outbreak

The UAE reported 2,988 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 221,754.

Cases in the UAE have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Five people died on Thursday due to complications caused by the coronavirus, which brings the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 694.

Meanwhile, 3,658 people recovered from the disease, according to the ministry. The total number of recoveries in the country is now 199,178.

Despite the rise of infections, Dubai on Tuesday announced it would be reducing the isolation period for a few coronavirus patients and those who came into close contact with infected individuals to 10 days from the previous 14 day period.

The Dubai Health Authority said the decision to shorten the self-isolation period was based on global research showing that the majority of contact cases get infected within the first 10 days from last exposure.

