UK to deploy field hospital in case London is overwhelmed by coronavirus: Minister

Britain is making preparations in case London is overwhelmed by COVID infections, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, saying a so-called “Nightingale” field hospital will be ready to relieve pressure on the health service.
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons in London, May 20, 2020. (AFP)
“For instance in London, (we’re) making sure that the Nightingale hospital is on standby and there, if needed. And if it is needed, of course, then it will be used.”
Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 14:35 - GMT 11:35