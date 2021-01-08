Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia opens health center at Qatar border, sets entry conditions

Saudi Arabia has set up a coronavirus health center at its Salwa border crossing with Qatar and set several health conditions for the entry of Qatari citizens after the Kingdom formally reopened its borders, according to exclusive pictures captured at the border.

One of the most prominent of the conditions set in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is a PCR test and home quarantine for three days for a week.

Saudi Arabia formally reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar on Monday on the eve of the GCC Summit in AlUla where the Kingdom and three other countries formally restored ties to Doha after more than three years of a boycott.

Al Arabiya exclusive photos shows health center set up at the Salwa border crossing. (Al Arabiya)

According to sources, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health will be placing medical teams at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar to examine people from Qatar entering the Kingdom. Those entering the border crossing are then expected to sign a commitment to adhere to home quarantine measures.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended the GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia's AlUla, where he was welcomed to the Kingdom by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with an embrace.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, confirmed it will lift all travel restrictions and resume international flights starting on March 31 following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

All land and sea ports will also reopen allowing for the entry and exit of all nationals and residents, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior carried by SPA.

