Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports lowest daily death toll in nine months, cases drop

Saudi Arabia has reported four coronavirus-related deaths, marking its lowest daily death toll in nine months, according to the latest tally from the Ministry of Health.
The total number of deaths reached 6,282 on Friday while the number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom increased to 363,582 after 97 new cases were detected.
Meanwhile, an additional 171 recoveries were recorded, raising the total to 355,208.
On Thursday, the Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah announced the launch of the online “Health Passport” for those who completed the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021 KSA 16:02 - GMT 13:02