Coronavirus: UAE sees second consecutive day of nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates reports 2,950 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, marking its highest daily toll since the virus was first detected in the country.

The total number of cases has reached 224,704 while an additional 2,218 individuals who had previously tested positive recovered, taking the total recoveries to 201,396, according to the official WAM News Agency.



The death toll remained relatively low at 697 with three new coronavirus-related deaths reported.





Despite an increase in the number of infections, health authorities have made significant progress with the vaccination campaign across the UAE, having inoculated nearly 10 percent of the population.



A total of 887,697 people have received the vaccine in the country since the campaign was first launched in December, WAM reported earlier on Friday.



“In line with its plan to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the country's population against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 61,396 people have got a coronavirus vaccine over the last 24hrs, bringing to 887,697 the total number of shots taken so far across the nation,” according to WAM.



The UAE has a population of 9.9 million people, according to the World Meters website.

