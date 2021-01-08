Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a video posted by the Saudi Press Agency.

“Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - may God support him - who provided all support for all that is in the interest of the citizen and resident on the land of this dear country since the beginning of the pandemic until now,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted the minister as saying.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

#SaudiArabia’s @KingSalman has received his first dose of a #COVID19 vaccine, according to a video posted by the Saudi Press Agency.https://t.co/shvU4rkf0r pic.twitter.com/9hH8aOYV0P — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 8, 2021

“Today, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques received the vaccine, out of his desire, may God bless him, to prevent this virus, and this initiative from him - may God protect him - is an affirmation that the Kingdom’s policy lies in prevention always before treatment,” al-Rabiah added.

King Salman took the vaccine on the day Saudi Arabia reported only four coronavirus-related deaths, marking its lowest daily death toll in nine months, according to the latest tally from the Ministry of Health.

The total number of deaths reached 6,282 on Friday while the number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom increased to 363,582 after 97 new cases were detected.

Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021 KSA 22:22 - GMT 19:22