Saudi Arabia to resume international travel, lift restrictions on March 31

Saudi Arabia will lift travel restrictions and resume international flights starting on March 31 following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

All land and sea ports will also reopen allowing for the entry and exit of all nationals and residents, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior carried by SPA.

The resumption of travel will be implemented in accordance with restrictions and preventative measures set by authorities to prevent the further spread of the virus, the news agency added.

The decision was announced after authorities saw a significant decrease in the number of new infections in the Kingdom due to compliance with preventative measures implemented.



Saudi Arabia saw a 98 drop in new daily cases and has launched its vaccination campaign in recent weeks. A total of 137,862 people have received the Pfizer/BioNTech shot as of January 7, according to the health ministry spokesman.





Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04