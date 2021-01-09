Coronavirus: French president’s wife tested positive for COVID-19 in December: media

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of December but resumed normal activities after a second test

proved negative, French radios Europe 1 and France Info reported on Saturday.

Europe 1 said Brigitte Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24. It said she presented no major symptoms and then had two further tests on December 30 and December 31 which proved negative.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

President Macron himself tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17, and was in self-isolation until a subsequent test on December 24 showed he no longer had COVID symptoms.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: France’s Macron says ‘doing well’ after COVID-19 infection

Coronavirus: French President Macron’s condition is ‘stable’, presidency says

Coronavirus: French President Macron no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms

Last Update: Saturday, 09 January 2021 KSA 14:32 - GMT 11:32