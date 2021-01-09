Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 110 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 363,692, the health ministry announced on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 40 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 31 in Mecca and 12 in Medina, according to the ministry.
A further 3 cases were recorded in Asir and 12 in the Eastern Region
An additional 174 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 355,382.
Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 6,286 after four people died due to COVID-19 complications.
