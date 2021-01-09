Coronavirus: Seven Dubai health centers offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Dubai Health Authority has authorized the Al Safa Primary Healthcare Center to offer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it the seventh location where individuals can get the shot.
.@DHA_Dubai announced the addition of a seventh centre, offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as part of its vaccination campaign against COVID-19. https://t.co/RhWizQ30Fs pic.twitter.com/ea6w7nMeTG— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 9, 2021
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is available at the following locations:
• Al Safa primary health care center
• Zabeel primary health care center
• Al Mizhar primary health care center
• Nad Al Hamr primary health care center
• Al Barsha primary health care center
• Uptown Mirdif medical fitness center
• Hatta hospital
Those interested can register through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app or by calling 800 342.
Dubai is planning to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, a health official said, according to Reuters.
The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated 887,697 people – nearly 10 percent of its population – since it first launched the inoculation campaign in December, the official WAM News Agency reported on Friday.