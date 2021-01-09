Coronavirus: Seven Dubai health centers offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Dubai Health Authority has authorized the Al Safa Primary Healthcare Center to offer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it the seventh location where individuals can get the shot.

Residents and nationals living in the emirate can volunteer to receive the vaccine for free if they fall under one of the following three categories:



• Individuals over the age of 60 and people with chronic diseases, as well as people of determination.



• Frontline workers in both the public and private sectors.



• Vital-sector workers.



Health authorities are giving priority to the above three categories then will then open the vaccination campaign to all others who wish to be vaccinated, “based on approved international and local protocols,” according to the Dubai Media Office.



.@DHA_Dubai announced the addition of a seventh centre, offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as part of its vaccination campaign against COVID-19. https://t.co/RhWizQ30Fs pic.twitter.com/ea6w7nMeTG — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 9, 2021



The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is available at the following locations:



• Al Safa primary health care center



• Zabeel primary health care center



• Al Mizhar primary health care center



• Nad Al Hamr primary health care center



• Al Barsha primary health care center



• Uptown Mirdif medical fitness center



• Hatta hospital



Those interested can register through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app or by calling 800 342.



Dubai is planning to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, a health official said, according to Reuters.



The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated 887,697 people – nearly 10 percent of its population – since it first launched the inoculation campaign in December, the official WAM News Agency reported on Friday.

