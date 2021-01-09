Coronavirus: UAE detects 2,998 new COVID-19 cases after 168,770 tests

The United Arab Emirates has detected 2,998 new COVID-19 cases after administering 168,770 tests over the past 24 hours, the country’s NCEMA announced on Saturday.

Read the latest update in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The total number of cases has reached 277,702 while an additional 2,264 individuals who had previously tested positive recovered, taking the total recoveries to 203,660, according to the official WAM News Agency.

The death toll remained relatively low at 702 with five new coronavirus-related deaths reported.





Despite a recent spike in new infections, health authorities push forward with the vaccination campaign. An additional 53,859 doses were given on Friday, taking the total number of vaccinated individuals to 941,556 as of January 8.

The UAE has a population of 9.9 million people, according to the World Meters website.

Residents and nationals across the UAE can volunteer to receive a vaccine shot, however, priority is being given to the elderly, as well as those over 18 years of age with chronic illnesses, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

The capital Abu Dhabi is administering the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine while Dubai is using both Sinopharm and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.



In line with the Ministry of Health plan to provide the vaccine to more than 50% of the country's population, the Ministry announced that a total of 53,859 doses we given in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses that were provided today 941,556.

#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 8, 2021



Read more:

UAE vaccinates 887,697 people since launch of COVID-19 shot campaign

UAE announces reopening of all land, sea, air borders with Qatar

Seven Dubai health centers offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Last Update: Saturday, 09 January 2021 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17