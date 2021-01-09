Coronavirus: UAE detects 2,998 new COVID-19 cases after 168,770 tests

The United Arab Emirates has detected 2,998 new COVID-19 cases after administering 168,770 tests over the past 24 hours, the country’s NCEMA announced on Saturday.
Despite a recent spike in new infections, health authorities push forward with the vaccination campaign. An additional 53,859 doses were given on Friday, taking the total number of vaccinated individuals to 941,556 as of January 8.
In line with the Ministry of Health plan to provide the vaccine to more than 50% of the country's population, the Ministry announced that a total of 53,859 doses we given in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses that were provided today 941,556.— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 8, 2021
#TogetherWeRecover
SHOW MORE
Read more:
Last Update: Saturday, 09 January 2021 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17