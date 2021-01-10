Coronavirus: Russia confirms first case of more infectious COVID-19 variant

A Russian who reutrned from Britain has tested positive for the more infectious variant of COVID-19, the first such case in Russia, the RIA news agency cited Anna Popova, head of the country’s consumer health watchdog, as saying on Sunday.

Popova gave no further details.

Russia suspended flights to Britain last month after the more contagious variant was detected there.

Last Update: Sunday, 10 January 2021 KSA 21:43 - GMT 18:43