Coronavirus: UAE records 2,404 new COVID-19 cases as cases continue to rapidly rise

Coronavirus infections continued to rapidly rise in the United Arab Emirates, with the Ministry of Health and Prevention detecting 2,404 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 232,982, the ministry said.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 711.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 208,366 after 2,252 people recovered from the virus.

The Al Safa Primary Healthcare Center has been authorized to offer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it the seventh location in Dubai to provide the shot.

Residents and nationals living in the emirate can volunteer to receive the vaccine for free if they fall certain categories.

