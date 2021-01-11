Coronavirus: UAE records 2,404 new COVID-19 cases as cases continue to rapidly rise

Coronavirus infections continued to rapidly rise in the United Arab Emirates, with the Ministry of Health and Prevention detecting 2,404 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 232,982, the ministry said.
#UAE announces 2,404 new #COVID19 cases, 2,252 recoveries, and 3 deaths in last 24 hours#WamNews pic.twitter.com/jzdFL8qSqk— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) January 11, 2021
.@DHA_Dubai adds Al Safa primary health care centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of its vaccination campaign against COVID-19. #Dubai https://t.co/PGtlyM6ikd pic.twitter.com/bRLQDG8hDq— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 9, 2021
SHOW MORE
Read more:
Last Update: Monday, 11 January 2021 KSA 13:15 - GMT 10:15