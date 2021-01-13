Coronavirus: Lebanon’s health minister Hamad Hasan tests positive for COVID-19

Lebanon’s caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night. The Hezbollah-appointed minister has been transferred to Hezbollah’s Saint George hospital in Beirut’s suburb of al-Hadat for treatment.

Lebanon has been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past week. The country registered an all time-record of 5,540 new cases on Friday. The surge in cases is directly linked to the state and citizen’s failure in implementing precautionary measures during the holiday celebrations when the government eased the restrictions amid a worsening economic situation.

Wednesday, 13 January 2021